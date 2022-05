The sixth package of European Union sanctions against the Russian Federation provides for restrictions against 80 Russian oligarchs. French President Emmanuel Macron stated this after the EU summit, according to the European Pravda edition.

"We made a decision regarding the sixth package of sanctions, which is extremely important, since it allows imposing sanctions against 80 oligarchs, against three TV channels, disconnecting the main Russian bank Sberbank from SWIFT and imposing restrictions on oil," Macron said.

According to him, it is expected that by the end of the year the EU will abandon 92% of imported Russian oil.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, sanctions against Russia affected more than 86% of Russian companies.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission plans to present a legal initiative that would help confiscate Russian assets and equate evasion from sanctions to criminal actions.

Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev believes that the restrictive measures that the international community has introduced against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine will cause a global crisis, new wars, hunger and epidemics.