President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the defense support for Ukraine and the prospects for granting candidate status by the European Union to Ukraine at a meeting of the European Council on June 23-24. Zelenskyy announced this in his traditional evening video message on the night of June 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I recently ended a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. We talked primarily about defense support. Of course, this is a key topic. I informed Emmanuel about the situation on the front line, about the possible development of confrontation in the coming days and weeks, about the intentions of the Russian occupiers and about our opposition," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, he and Macron also spoke in detail about the European perspective of Ukraine in the context of the EU's response to Ukraine's application for candidacy.

Besides, they touched upon the subject of security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe.

According to a posting on the Elysee Palace website, during a June 9 call between Macron and Zelenskyy, Macron asked Zelenskyy about the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as his needs for military equipment, political support, financial support and humanitarian assistance.

Macron assured Zelenskyy that France would remain mobilized to meet Ukraine's needs, including heavy weapons.

They agreed to keep in touch, in particular, taking into account the opinion that the European Commission will give on Ukraine's application for accession to the European Union, and the discussion that will follow at the European Council on June 23 and 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 25, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that French Caesar howitzers were already at the forefront.

In late May, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna assured that France would soon supply Ukraine with a new batch of Caesar howitzers.

Ukraine is counting on a positive response from the EU on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the EU in June.