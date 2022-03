President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to help release Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, kidnapped by the invaders.

Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I had a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. I spoke about countering the aggressor, the crimes of the Russian Federation against civilians. I ask partners to assist in the release of the captive mayor of Melitopol," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also said that he had discussed the prospects for peace talks with his colleagues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks the international community to immediately respond to the kidnapping of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov by the invaders.

On March 11, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that the Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov had been kidnapped by the invaders.