The enemy has focused on conducting positional defense in the Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the Kharkiv direction, russian enemy's main efforts are focused on conducting positional defense and preventing further advance of units of the Defense Forces to the State Border,” it was reported.

The invaders fired, including army aircraft, in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne, Ruska Lozova, Bairak and Dementiivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military stormed Ternova and Izbytske in Kharkiv region, had partial success.

The enemy carried out remote mining of possible advance ways of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the village of Petrivka, 20 km east of Staryi Saltiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation at the front, noted certain positive changes in Zaporizhzhia region and the gradual advance of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region.

Up to 30 battalion tactical groups of the Russian military are fighting in the Slobozhanshchyna direction.