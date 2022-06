Invaders Trying To Take Full Control Of Bohorodychne To Develop Offensive On Sloviansk - General Staff

The invaders are trying to establish full control over the settlement of Bohorodychne and create conditions for the development of the offensive on Sloviansk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the Sloviansk direction, russian occupiers are focusing their efforts on establishing full control over the settlement of Bohorodychne and creating conditions for the development of the offensive on Sloviansk. The enemy used artillery near Dibrivne, Karnaukhivka, Nova Dmytrivka and Virnopillia,” the General Staff said.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians are regrouping troops in order to develop an offensive in the directions Lyman - Raihorodok and Yampil - Siversk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault on the invaders of Dolyna and Bohorodychne in the Donbas.

The enemy, as part of the logistics support of the troops, replaced more than 100 units of damaged armored and automobile equipment.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focuses on conducting positional defense and preventing further advancement of units of the Defense Forces to the state border.