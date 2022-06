Congratulations on Russia Day: AFU down Su-34 in Kharkiv region

On June 12, near Izium, Kharkiv region, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

This is reported by the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, on June 12, an anti-aircraft missile unit shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV. And the strike aircraft of the Air Force made several air raids on the enemy positions of the occupying forces.

"Powerful strikes were inflicted on the accumulation of enemy equipment, enemy manpower. As a result of the air strike, the missile and artillery armament was destroyed," the Air Force Command said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in some areas in the fight against the Russian army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine switched to counter-offensive actions.

In addition, the enemy has 36 cruise missiles in the Black Sea.