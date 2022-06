The Russian occupation forces are trying to surround the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Lysychansk, Privillia, Sievierodonetsk, Borivske. This is stated in the operational update on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, June 13.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians fired mortars and grenade launchers at the settlements of Zapsillia in Sumy region and Hirsk and Hremiach in Chernihiv region. Units of the aggressor continue engineering the defensive positions in border areas in the specified direction.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy systematically fires on the positions of units of the Defense Forces, improves the engineering of its defense facilities and conducts air reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on trying to disrupt the logistical routes of the supplies of the group of Ukrainian troops operating in the Sloviansk direction.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made an attempt to carry out assault operations in Bohorodychne, was unsuccessful, withdrew, and is gaining a foothold in the north-western part of the settlement.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are regrouping units and strengthening groups, trying to surround the units of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​settlements Lysychansk, Privillia, Sievierodonetsk, Borivske.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy carried out assaults in order to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, carried out an offensive on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​Metiolkine, had no success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continued shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Using the results of the fire, it fought in the areas of Toshkivka - Ustynivka, Orikhove - Zolote, Komyshuvakha - Vrubivka, Vasylivka - Bilohorivka, Nyrkove - Mykolaivka, Dolomytne - Novoluhanske, and had no success.

The aggressor did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia areas. In order to restrain and prevent the transfer of our troops to other areas, it carried out shelling with mortars, artillery and jet artillery.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continues to defend. The main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance, counter-battery combat, increasing the combat capabilities of reserve formations and the air defense system in the direction, engineering its defense lines and positions.

The enemy continues to strengthen the group of troops operating in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

The situation in the Besarabian direction has not changed significantly.

The enemy has significant problems with the recruitment of units carrying out assault operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated three settlements in Donetsk region from the invaders and pushed the front section 15 km away.

Also on June 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy headquarters and warehouse near Kharkiv.

At the same time, on June 12, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian defenders had switched to counter-offensive actions in certain directions.