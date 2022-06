Macron And Scholz's Talks With Putin In Vain, Hitler Was Not Offered To Save Face – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that Western leaders are wasting their time negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his opinion, there are no grounds for conducting such negotiations.

He said this in an interview for the German publication Bild, Yevropeiska Pravda online media reports.

Thus, Duda noted that by negotiating with Putin, Western leaders legitimize the person responsible for the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

“I am amazed at all the negotiations that are now underway with Putin. …Chancellor Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron… These conversations are in vain. What are they doing? They only legitimize the person responsible for the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. He is responsible for this. He accepted decision to send troops there. Did someone talk to Adolf Hitler like that during World War II. Did someone said that Adolf Hitler needs to save face? Hitler? I haven't heard of that," Duda said.

He also stressed that it is impossible to agree on anything without the consent of the Ukrainian leadership.

"I would be most interested that the Ukrainian defense received such support that it could push the Russians out of its territory. From the entire territory of the Ukrainian state, which is internationally recognized. Everyone knows what an internationally recognized territory is. So that we can restore the primacy of international law, to preserve the order that was in Europe after 1989, which everyone recognized. And which Russia has repeatedly broken. Politically internationally recognized borders must be restored," Duda said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Macron offered to cede part of the territory of Ukraine so that Putin would save face.

Also, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it is extremely important that "Russia is not humiliated" for the possibility of a further diplomatic solution to the conflict after the cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, who offered not to humiliate Russia.

In addition, Macron and Scholz discussed with Putin the prospects for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine and unblocking ports.