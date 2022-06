The court arrested the assets of the owner of the company from the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

We are talking about one of the largest manufacturers of concrete structures, which supplied products both to Ukraine and abroad.

The security service established that the ultimate beneficiaries of the company are Russian businessmen involved in financing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

One of them belongs to Putin's inner circle and is a sponsor of the election campaign of the United Russia party.

"In addition, it builds housing for the FSB and the Russian armed forces. To avoid international sanctions and supply goods to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the company's management rebranded the trademark. However, thanks to the reaction of the SSU, the enterprise was arrested," the SSU reports.

In particular, assets worth more than UAH 2 billion were seized by court decision:

▪️ 100% corporate rights in the form of authorized capital for more than UAH 437 million;

▪️ movable and immovable property of the enterprise with an estimated value of UAH 1.5 billion;

▪️ 9 bank accounts, where a total of more than UAH 104 million are kept.

By a court decision, the seized property is transferred to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search and management of assets (ARMA).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, oil depots, gas stations and 118 fuel trucks of the Russian Tatneft worth UAH 2 billion were arrested in Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation has discovered almost 200 Russian wagons in Zhytomyr region and wants to nationalize them.