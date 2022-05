Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

That follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Polish President.

On Sunday, the Polish leader is going to speak at the Verkhovna Rada before the Ukrainian parliamentarians.

"President Andrzej Duda is in Ukraine. On Sunday, at the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv, the President of the Republic of Poland will deliver a message as the first head of a foreign state since the beginning of the war," the message says.

On April 13, Presidents of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Poland Andrzej Duda, Estonia Alar Karis, and Latvia Egils Levits visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Macron refused to call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine genocide, since he considers Ukrainians and Russians to be fraternal peoples. In addition, Macron said that he would again hold telephone conversations with Zelenskyy and Putin.

Also on April 12, President of the United States Joseph Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a dictator and the war he unleashed in Ukraine genocide.