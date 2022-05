French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The French Embassy in Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the day before, the leaders of both countries had a telephone conversation. Macron announced his intention during his second term to actively work to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

He also expressed concern about the Russian strike on Kyiv during the visit of the UN Secretary-General and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, as well as the unbearable situation in Mariupol. In addition, negotiations were discussed that should put an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine offered China to become one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security.

Earlier, Zelenskyy named seven countries ready to become guarantors of Ukraine's security.