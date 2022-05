Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced telephone talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 30.

This is stated in the message of the Directorate for Communications Relations of the Presidential Administration of Turkey.

"We believe that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end in peace as soon as possible, but it seems that the situation is getting worse every day. On Monday, I will have telephone conversations with both Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan said.

According to him, Turkey will continue to "encourage the parties to be guided by the channels of dialogue and diplomacy."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Erdogan offered Putin to hold talks with Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson disagrees that Ukraine should focus on reaching a peace deal with Russia that could see the country cede some of the occupied territories.

Turkey is in talks with Russia and Ukraine to open a corridor through the Bosphorus Strait for the export of Ukrainian grain.