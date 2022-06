Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would strike new targets if the United States began to supply longer-range missiles to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the TV channel "Russia 1", according to the European Pravda publication.

"If they are supplied, we will draw the appropriate conclusions from this and use our weapons, which we have enough, in order to strike at those objects that we have not yet struck," Putin said.

He also said that the supply of multiple launch rocket systems by the United States and other Western states does not change the balance of power, since the Ukrainian Armed Forces possessed Russian and Soviet weapons with similar ranges, such as Grad, Smerch and Uragan.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 1, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the provision of a new military assistance package to Ukraine, which also includes long-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Earlier, the American TV channel CNN reported, citing American officials, that the United States would transfer HIMARS installations (wheeled version of the M270 MLRS) to Ukraine, but they would be provided with ammunition that would allow them to fire only 80 kilometers.

The Kremlin was also told that Ukraine was in no hurry to resume negotiations due to the supply of American weapons.