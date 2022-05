A court has arrested more than 100 real estate objects, oil depots, gas stations and 118 fuel trucks of the group of companies of the Russian Tatneft, worth more than UAH 2 billion.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"Billions of hryvnias of Russian oil company owners have been arrested. They are suspected by the SBI of financing actions taken to forcibly change and overthrow the constitutional order, seizure of state power, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons. As part of the criminal proceedings, the decisions of the investigating judge on the imposition of arrests on movable and immovable property, accounts and corporate rights of the group of companies were obtained. They were founded by the Russian oil company Tatneft, which supplies oil products for the needs of units of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," the SBI said.

Currently, 115 real estate objects have been arrested: oil depots, gas stations, non-residential buildings, land plots and 118 fuel trucks and vehicles.

The value of the property will be determined after the corresponding assessment, but approximately can reach UAH 2 billion.

The value of corporate rights and movable property alone is UAH 400 million.

The assets will be transferred to the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency) for the implementation of measures to manage them.

A pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation discovered almost 200 Russian wagons in Zhytomyr region and initiated their nationalization.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation prevented the removal of 8 Russian cargo ships and 2 tankers from Ukraine, worth more than UAH 1 billion.