The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) went on the offensive in the direction of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, which will create a bridgehead for the liberation of temporarily occupied Kherson. Military expert Oleh Zhdanov has announced this, Segodnya reported on Tuesday, May 31.

According to the military expert, the counter-offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Nova Kakhovka may allow cutting the location of the Russian group into two parts. If it is possible to do this, then Ukraine gets the opportunity to liberate Kherson and encircle the aggressor group of Kryvyi Rih.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, the Russian occupation forces suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among the servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counter-offensive actions on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, which forced the Russian invaders to go on the defensive.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the troops of the Russian Federation to take up defense on unfavorable lines in the area of Kostromka in Kherson region.