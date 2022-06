We Will Not Give Ukraine Weapons, We Are Already Helping Enough - Bulgarian Prime Minister

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has said that his country is already providing enough assistance to Ukraine, and does not plan to supply weapons. European Pravda report this with reference to BGNES.

'I don't think we should bring it up again every two weeks. What we have done for Ukraine at the level of support for refugees, at the level of funds... We have given all types of humanitarian aid, we will repair equipment - combat vehicles, we supported all measures when it comes to sanctions against Russia," Petkov said at a press conference.

"We have done enough for the Bulgarian state to support them (Ukrainians), and we will continue," he added.

Earlier it was reported that Bulgaria refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.

