U.S. Congress Approves Allocation Of USD 40 Billion In Aid To Ukraine - Honcharenko

The U.S. Congress has approved the allocation of USD 40 billion in aid to Ukraine. Oleksii Honcharenko, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 19.

"The U.S. Congress has just approved the allocation of USD 40 billion in aid to Ukraine," Honcharenko said.

Now the document will be sent for signing to U.S. President Joe Biden.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress approved an emergency package of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 13.6 billion.

On May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law on a lend-lease program for Ukraine, which will allow the American leader to provide unprecedented military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

On May 10, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the allocation of an additional aid package to Ukraine for a record USD 39.8 billion.