Greece Will Not Be Able To Send Weapons To Ukraine Because Of Germany - Media

Greece will not be able to supply Ukraine with the promised weapons for at least another two months, since Germany did not transfer tanks to Greece in return. This was reported by Bild on Tuesday, June 7, with reference to the Greek military.

The edition informs that Athens is waiting for the invitation of its special committee to Germany to check the Marder tanks, since the German government refuses to supply tanks directly to Ukraine. The committee consists of five to six military experts tasked with checking the condition of the tanks and determining which ones are combat-ready, and only after that can Greece send its equipment to Ukraine.

"When should Ukraine get tanks from the exchange - when will the war end? Scholz's plan is just nonsense," Bild reports, citing a senior Greek Defense Ministry official.

The former Greek defense minister commented on the German arms supply scheme: "This is a circus. Mockery of Ukraine and Greece. There is simply no basis for this action."

The ex-minister also said that Greece gives Ukraine old tanks with ammunition, and receives less old ones without ammunition, and he has no explanation for this - except for this: "Olaf Scholz does not want to help Ukraine directly, but does not want to openly admit it."

Greek military expert Christos Kapoutsis considers the exchange dangerous for Ukraine, since old tanks from Germany can become an easy target for the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country intends to transfer modern infantry fighting vehicles to Greece in exchange for Soviet equipment that the government will provide to Ukraine.

On June 6, Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that the Greek government intends or has already supplied a large batch of military equipment, weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which have been holding back the onslaught of Russian troops that have invaded the country for more than 100 days.

On May 24, Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the German Federal Government of violating agreements on the exchange of tanks.