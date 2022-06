Combat readiness exercises have begun in the Armed Forces of Belarus. The transition from peaceful time to wartime is called their goal. BelTA writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

So, according to the ministry, combat readiness exercises "are organized after the regular draft for military service and the training of the new replenishment of the initial military program."

It is noted that all categories of military personnel, subdivisions, military units, formations "for the organized implementation of measures to transfer from peaceful time to wartime" take part in the training.

The Ministry of Defense assures that these exercises are allegedly planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus decided to increase the number of armed forces to 80,000 people.

On June 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russia had deployed Iskander-M missile systems, Pantsir anti-aircraft gun and missile systems and S-400 air defense systems along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Experts and analysts consider the risk of a second invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus to be minimal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the Ukrainian military will blow off anyone's head, and called the issue of their belonging to the Nazis "philosophical."