In Belarus, along the border with Ukraine, there is a presence of separate units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which are armed with operational and tactical missile systems Iskander-M, anti-aircraft systems Pantsir-C1, anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and operational and tactical aircraft.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there are no significant changes in the situation.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy is continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In order to demonstrate the presence in the border areas, there are separate units of the enemy, which are shelling the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy continues to fire on Ukraine’s forces from barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks. In support of the offensive, the enemy is strenuously restoring the transport infrastructure and building pontoon-rail crossings across rivers in temporarily occupied territories.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are holding active defence, the main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. In order to increase the stability of the defense, the enemy takes additional measures on the engineering and fortification equipment positions. In order to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces, it is conducting intensive artillery and mortar shelling of Ukraine’s positions. In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Bazylivka, Kutuzivka and Petrivske.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Sloviansk.

From artillery of various calibers, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopillia, Dibrivne, Nova Dmytrivka and Kurulka.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor's units are firing on the positions of Ukraine’s troops along the entire line of contact. The enemy fired missiles at Sloviansk, Lysychansk and Orikhove.

In the Lyman direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the area of ​​Sviatohirsk. The enemy is also conducting assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Shchurove and Staryi Karavan. Fighting continues in both.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired at Ukraine’s troops with mortars and artillery systems of various types. The civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Metiolkine, Borivske, Ustynivka, Toshkivka and others was also affected. The occupiers continue to storm Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on the positions of Ukraine’s units with mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Zolote, Orikhove, Hirske, Vrubivka, Klynove, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske and Rota. It used assault and army aircraft for air strikes near Bakhmut and Berestove. It carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Berestove and Mykolaivka. The enemy has suffered significant losses, has no success, fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the Novobakhmutivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Mykilske, Zolota Nyva and Poltavka districts.

In the South Buh direction, in order to bind Ukraine’s troops, the occupiers fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Tavriiske, Nova Zoria, Stepova Dolyna, Novomykolaivka and Kobzartsi.

The enemy continues engineering equipment positions in the areas of Shevchenivka, Olhyne and other settlements.

Over the past 24hrs, seven enemy attacks have been repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, four tanks, three artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles and three units of motor vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite threats of criminal prosecution, barrage detachments from the so-called Kadyrov fighters and increased control by the "special forces" and border guards, the Russian invaders are trying by all possible means to leave the territory of Ukraine.

Also, the head of the Intelligence Defense of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the war with Russia is going so well that by mid-August it will reach a turning point and end by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the invaders resumed the offensive near Sviatohirsk. They have significant losses.