Experts and analysts consider the risk of another invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus to be minimal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine on Monday, June 6.

The President said that Ukraine is considering opportunities and is preparing for different scenarios for the development of events, but so far the danger of an offensive from the territory of Belarus does not cause serious concerns.

"We are preparing for all the risks of invasion, but so far our analysts, experts do not see the real risks of another invasion from Belarus," Zelenskyy stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russia had deployed Iskander-M missile systems, Pantsir anti-aircraft gun and missile systems and S-400 air defense systems along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

On June 3, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko announced that the Russian Federation did not intend to seize Ukraine.

On May 26, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the invasion of units of the Armed Forces of Belarus into the territory of Ukraine would be suicide for them.