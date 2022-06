There is a threat of the transfer of sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the territory of Volyn region from Belarus. The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Viktor Andrusiv announced this on his Telegram channel by on Tuesday, June 7.

Andrusiv wrote that in recent weeks there has been no sabotage and reconnaissance groups activity, but there is a danger from Belarus.

"There is a threat that these groups will be transferred from there to the territory of Volyn region. Such actions are aimed at diverting and pulling back our troops. In the end, it is difficult for them to act in the liberated territories, since the police are monitoring, checkpoints are working and people have become more attentive," said the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba said that sabotage and reconnaissance groups operate in Kyiv region and the danger of provocations remains.

On May 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian military had intensified the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kharkiv direction.

On May 16, the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to break into the territory of Sumy region.