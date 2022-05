The Armed Forces of Belarus intend to conduct exercises in the Gomel region bordering Ukraine. According to the plan, mobilization gathering will begin on June 22 and will last until July 1.

The corresponding statement was made by the military commissar of the Gomel region Andrei Krivonosov, BelTA informs.

According to him, the exercises scheduled for the end of June are planned, such events are regularly held in various regions of the country. They are aimed at increasing the combat and mobilization readiness of military registration and enlistment offices.

"During the exercise period, traffic will be limited in certain territories adjacent to the facilities of the Armed Forces. In addition, fire training activities are planned at shooting ranges located in the Gomel region," Krivonosov said.

He added that in the Zhlobin district of the region from the end of June to mid-July, a gathering of those liable for military service, intended for territorial troops will be held.

Let us remind you that at the beginning of last week it became known that Belarus decided to extend the military exercises of units of the country's armed forces.

And on May 26, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus announced the immediate need to create an operational command on the border with Ukraine.

Later, the self-proclaimed leader of the country instructed to create a people's militia.