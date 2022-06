Canada supports the entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Alliance. The application for membership in the alliance of the two Scandinavian countries was supported by all 338 members of the House of Commons.

The corresponding statement was published by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his official Twitter.

"Canada strongly supports the application of Sweden and Finland to join NATO. Today, in the House of Commons, members of parliament unanimously voted for membership (Sweden and Finland - ed.) in the alliance," the head of the Canadian government wrote.

Recall that on May 18, Sweden and Finland officially applied for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. Both Scandinavian countries have long maintained neutrality and non-bloc status, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced them to make such a decision.

Earlier yesterday, June 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland reported that NATO would probably not be able to accept Sweden and Finland at the upcoming alliance summit in Madrid.

This is due to the actions of Turkey, which is the only one among NATO member countries that opposes the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance.

We wrote that at the end of May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the leaders of Sweden and Finland the conditions for joining NATO.