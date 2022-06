NATO Will Not Be Able To Accept Finland And Sweden Into Alliance At Summit In June - Polish Foreign Ministry

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jablonski said that NATO would not be able to accept Finland and Sweden into the alliance at the upcoming summit in June. This process may take several months, reports RMF.

Thus, he noted that the process of accepting Finland and Sweden will take at least several months.

"When it comes to admitting new members to NATO, it's a much longer-term process. It's not that fast and it's not that easy. It will take at least a few months," he said.

At the same time, the representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry believes that Turkey will not be able to block the membership of Finland and Sweden. In his opinion, Ankara will put forward conditions, so NATO continues to negotiate.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Turkey is not the only member of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) that opposes the membership of Finland and Sweden in the organization. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic also intends to follow this.

On May 18, Finland and Sweden officially applied for NATO membership.

This decision was made by the authorities of both countries against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Previously, these countries adhered to a neutral status.