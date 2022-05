Four ships of NATO member countries - the United States, Germany and France have entered the port of the capital of Finland.

European Pravda reports this with reference to Yle.

The ships entered Helsinki after participating in exercises in the Baltic Sea.

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen noted that the visit of these ships was agreed even before Finland decided to apply for NATO membership, but the stay of these allied ships in the territorial waters of Finland is a powerful signal.

Previously, the Ministry of Defense of Finland announced an increase in the number of planned military exercises with the participation of international partners by eight - up to 20 by the end of 2022, against the background of a "window of uncertainty" in connection with the consideration of the country's application for NATO membership.

"While the process of reviewing our application continues, we will strengthen cooperation with partners. This is reflected, among other things, in the fact that we will train more with our closest partners, and in the following months there will be more visits... This is a clear signal of support for Finland, and it also helps to strengthen our defense capability," said Antti Kaikkonen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the conditions for entry into NATO to the leaders of Finland and Sweden.