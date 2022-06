Sweden Will Transfer Anti-Ship Missiles, Small Arms And Anti-Tank Weapons To Ukraine

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that her country will transfer the fourth package of military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It includes small arms, anti-tank and anti-ship weapons.

Linde wrote about this on Twitter.

"Sweden will send anti-ship missiles, anti-tank weapons and 12.7-mm rifles with ammunition to Ukraine," the statement said.

Linde added that this support package for Ukraine will also include financial assistance to the Ukrainian military for a total of EUR 95 million.

Recall that in late March, Sweden handed over 5,000 anti-tank grenade launchers to the Ukrainian military. The country also transferred other military property to the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier we wrote that Sweden donated a batch of protective equipment for Ukrainian journalists. It is about body armor, helmets, cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles and other equipment.

We also reported that the Swedish government has allocated more than USD 1 billion to help Ukrainian refugees.