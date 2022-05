Over the past day, May 24, Ukrainian military repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the occupiers lost several pieces of equipment in this direction.

"...three tanks, eight artillery systems, eighteen armored vehicles, a special armored vehicle, and one other vehicle were destroyed," the statement said.

In addition, air defense units in the indicated direction destroyed six Orlan-10 UAVs and one ZALA tactical unmanned aerial system.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are trying to take Sievierodonetsk by storm, but this is not successful.

In addition, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration stressed that despite the very difficult situation, the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, is under the complete control of the Ukrainian army.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said that Russia had effectively thrown all the might of its army into the Donbas offensive, and it would take a lot of time and effort to reverse the advantage in favor of Ukraine.