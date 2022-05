On Monday, May 30, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Donbas.

This is stated in the message of the Joint Forces group on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces group repelled 8 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues at 2 locations," it says.

Also, the servicemen of the United Forces group destroyed 1 tank, 4 artillery systems, 5 units of armored combat vehicles, and 2 enemy vehicles.

Air defense units shot down a Kh-59MK cruise missile in the Donbas.

Besides, it is reported that the invaders fired at 46 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday, destroyed and damaged 39 civilian objects: 33 residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten, a reinforced concrete plant, a thermal power plant workshop and a store.

As a result of these attacks, at least 3 civilians were killed, another 7 got wounds and injuries of varying severity.

Data on the exact number of killed, wounded and destruction in both regions are being specified.

