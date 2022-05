In order to improve the tactical situation in certain areas, the Russian occupation forces intensified offensive and assault operations in the Donetsk direction. This is stated in the operational update on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, May 19.

The General Staff reports that the Russian invaders are trying to improve their tactical situation, for which they have intensified hostilities in the Donetsk direction, shelling the civilian infrastructure of settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian troops fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Pryshyb, Hrushuvakha and Bohorodychne.

In the Avdiivka direction in the Novobakhmutivka area, the enemy tried to conduct assault operations with the support of artillery, but after the losses suffered he retreated, not having success.

In the Kurakhove direction, the aggressor's troops, with the support of rocket artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, attacked in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Slavne and Mariinka, but to no avail.

In the Lyman direction in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne and Lyman, the invaders fired at the civilian infrastructure without taking offensive actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian troops were trying to seize the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway in order to cut off Luhansk region from communication with the rest of Ukraine.

On May 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated 50% of the rifle battalion of Russian troops in the area of Oleksandrivka in Kherson region.

At the same time, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for May 18 increased by 200 to 28,500 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 3 tanks, 1 aircraft and 14 drones.