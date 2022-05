Russian Troops Concentrated About 12-24 Ka-52 Helicopters In Kharkiv Region And Ready To Use Them

The troops of the Russian Federation have concentrated from 12 to 24 Ka-52 (Alligator) helicopters in Kharkiv region and are ready to use them.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For aviation support of units in the area north of Izium, the enemy keeps up to the Ka-52 helicopter squadron in readiness for use," the authority said.

As part of the logistical support and resupplying of units that suffered losses, the enemy moved more than 250 pieces of weapons and military equipment to temporarily occupied settlements.

In order to increase the efficiency of the transfer of troops and equipment, the enemy restored the railway bridge in Kupiansk region of Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is mining the area in the directions of advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

The units of the Russian occupation troops, which are carrying out an offensive to the west and south of Izium, Kharkiv region, have significantly reduced the front of their operations. This indicates that the enemy began to "suffocate".

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian combat helicopter Ka-52 Alligator.