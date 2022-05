Invaders Stepping Up Their Offensive On Mariupol And Trying To Advance By Land

The Russian invaders continue to attack the defenders of Mariupol both from the sky and from the ground. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko in Telegram.

Thus, Andriushchenko said that the invaders were making attempts to advance by land.

"Attacks from the sky, land and attempts to advance by land. The cynicism of the enemy is growing. The invaders are attacking not only the defenders in Azovstal, but also their families," he said.

According to Andriushchenko, literally on Friday, May 13, the invaders made public in social networks the personal contacts (phones, profiles) of the brides and wives of the defenders.

"The most difficult level of inhumanity and cynicism," added the adviser to the head of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine is negotiating with the Russian Federation to rescue all the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, blocked in the Azovstal plant.

Meanwhile, the Russian side rejected Turkey's proposals to evacuate the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, who are at the Azovstal plant.

Ukraine is ready to hand over to Russia all captured Russian soldiers in exchange for seriously wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who hold the defense on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.