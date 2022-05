AFU Do Not Allow Russian Military To Improve Tactical Positions Near 5 Settlements

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not allow the Russian military to improve their tactical positions near 5 settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk and Tavria directions, the enemy used mortars, cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and aircraft in order to inflict maximum losses on the units of the defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, deplete personnel and destroy fortifications.

In addition, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Krasnohorovka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Peremoha, but to no avail.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to block the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant, inflicting massive artillery and airstrikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops no longer consider it their goal to establish full control over the territory of Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces did not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviansk.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not allow the Russian troops to gain a foothold in the Oleksandrivka area.