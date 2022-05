German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, two months after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, found no change in the mood of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said this in an interview with T-online.

Scholz stressed that Russia has not achieved any of the war goals that it announced at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine was not conquered, but defended with great skill, courage and self-sacrifice.

"NATO has not withdrawn, but even strengthened its forces on the eastern flank of the alliance. And the alliance will become even stronger when Finland and Sweden join it," Scholz said.

According to him, the Russian military itself suffered significant losses, much more than during the 10 years of the Soviet Union's Afghan campaign.

"Gradually, Putin must realize that the only way out of this situation is through mutual understanding with Ukraine," the chancellor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country would not make concessions and would not look for a way out for Russia. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown his willingness to take foreign territories.

Meanwhile, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to personally meet and talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin without intermediaries and on the terms of dialogue.