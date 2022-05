Servant Of The People Tells Whether 1 Million People Will Be Mobilized

Member of Parliament Halyna Tretiakova (Servant of the People) denies the intention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to mobilize 1 million people.

She announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian authorities plan to provide 1 million people who will fight against the occupiers ... This is not about mobilization, but about a strategic reserve," Tretiakova wrote.

According to her, the Ministry of Defense focuses on the need to provide 1 million people who will fight the enemy.

8 MPs propose the parliament exempt university teachers from mobilization, regardless of whether they have a scientific degree.

The head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces, Roman Horbach, said that mobilization in Ukraine continues according to plan, it will probably be extended after May 24.

70% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group have a positive attitude towards the idea of ​​mobilizing men of draft age to restore the country instead of serving in the army.