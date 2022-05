British intelligence believes that the underestimation of Ukrainian resistance and the resulting losses prevented Vladimir Putin from announcing the military successes of his army in Ukraine on May 9.

This is stated in a recent intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense.

British intelligence suggests that the Russian invasion plan was most likely based on the erroneous assumption that the Russian army would meet limited resistance and be able to quickly surround population centers.

It is noted that the assumption led the Russian forces to try to conduct the initial phase of the operation with an easy approach, designed to achieve an early victory with minimal losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops failed to storm Voyevodivka (Luhansk region), battles are underway for Rubizhne.

In his speech on Red Square, Putin said that NATO and Ukraine were preparing for "a punitive operation in Donbas, an invasion of Russian historical lands, including Crimea."

At the same time, the parade was held without aviation, although earlier they wanted to show the “doomsday” plane on which the Russian government would be evacuated in the event of a nuclear strike.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russian President Vladimir Putin showed "a slight hint of desperation" in his Victory Day speech.