Russian hackers carried out a large-scale DDoS attack on the websites of Ukrainian telecom operators.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection announced this in a message on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Victory Day over fascism, enemy hackers launched a large-scale DDoS attack on the websites of the leading telecommunications companies in Ukraine... Despite the partial inaccessibility of the websites of some of the attacked companies, their networks operate without interruption. For some users, there may be a slight deterioration in the quality of Internet access. But in general, this DDoS attack did not actually affect the work of companies or the provision of services to their consumers. This once again testifies to the effective cyber defense systems that the Ukrainian representatives of the telecom business managed to build,” the statement says.

According to the statement, the likely purpose of the cyberattack is to use it for another information and psychological operation against the inhabitants of Ukraine.

"Russian criminals are once again trying to deprive Ukrainians of access to the Internet and truthful information, to sow panic. Now experts are taking all measures to reduce the impact of an enemy DDoS attack," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection says that Russia has probably reached its peak in cyber offensive operations against Ukraine.