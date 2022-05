AFU Do Not Allow Invaders To Improve Tactical Positions In South Of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not allow the invaders to improve their tactical positions in the south of Ukraine.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Enemy units are trying to improve their tactical position in the Pivdennobuzke and Tavriiske directions," the authority said.

In the Mykolaiv direction, the enemy continues to shell the positions of the defenders of Ukraine.

The enemy uses electronic warfare systems to suppress radio communication channels.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy fired at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the use of artillery.

In order to consolidate in the occupied territory, the Russian military is carrying out engineering work and creating new positions in the areas of the settlements of Bruskynske and Velyka Oleksandrivka.

In the Tavriiske direction, the enemy is carrying out demonstrative actions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, improving the engineering equipment of their positions, and replenishing supplies.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia fears the advance of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv direction.

The Russian army is storming cities in Donbas and is trying to gain a foothold in the Kryvyi Rih direction.