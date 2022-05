British Intelligence Tells Why Sudden Military Exercises In Belarus May Be Dangerous

British intelligence believes that sudden exercises in Belarus do not pose a threat to its neighbors.

At the same time, the Russian Federation can use them to keep the Ukrainian military on the northern flank.

That follows from the daily review of the British Ministry of Defense.

In particular, it is reported that the Belarusian ground forces are moving from the garrisons to the fields for exercises. It is noted that it is in line with seasonal norms, as Belarus enters the culmination of its cycle of winter exercises in May

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus decided to conduct a sudden check of the reaction forces of the Armed Forces, which will include, in particular, the transfer of units and subunits to certain areas.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff, Russia is removing damaged armored vehicles from Belarus.