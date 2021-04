McDonald's Ukraine opened its first restaurant in Ivano-Frankivsk on April 17.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The restaurant is located on 2, Ivana Mykolaichuka Street.

"On April 17, the first McDonald's was opened in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk. The appearance of the establishment in the new city corresponds to the company's strategy - focus on development in the regions, in particular in those towns where McDonald's is not yet available," the statement reads.

It is indicated that the total area of ​​the restaurant is 645 square meters.

The restaurant has 185 seats in the hall and 82 seats on the terrace.

In the hall of the establishment there are 12 self-service terminals, and the checkout area is divided into a sector for receiving orders and a sector for issuing them.

Table service is also provided.

The restaurant has a McDelivery area and an express pick-up window.

There are 2 McDrive lines operating for visitors in cars.

It is reported that in May, a robot transporter will start operating at the restaurant, which will deliver orders from the kitchen to the express window.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, McDonald's Ukraine intends to start work in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lutsk, Khmelnytskyi and Bila Tserkva of Kyiv region.

McDonald's Ukraine has been operating in Ukraine since 1997.

McDonald's is the world leader in the fast food industry (over 30,000 establishments in more than 100 countries around the world).

More than 80 restaurants of the company operate in Ukraine.

