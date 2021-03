Bimbo QSR Ukraine Considering Possibility Of Building Bakery For Production Of Products For McDonald's In Kyiv

An enterprise with foreign investments Bimbo QSR Ukraine (Dnipro), which is part of the transnational company Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), is considering the possibility of building a bakery plant for the production of products for the McDonald's Ukraine restaurant chain in Kyiv region.

Olena Hitlianska, head of the International Relations and Communications Department of Ukraine Invest, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Bimbo QSR Ukraine" (Bimbo México) is evaluating the possibility of building a bakery plant in Kyiv region for the production of products for one of the world's largest fast food chains," she wrote.

According to Hitlianska, Ukraine Invest helps the investor to bring such a project to life, in particular, assists in finding a site for construction.

At the moment, the company is offered a site in Fastiv.

Bimbo QSR Ukraine is the official supplier of bakery products for McDonald's Ukraine.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the founder of Bimbo Kuesar Ukraine is Bimbo QSR B.V. (Netherlands).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, McDonald's Ukraine opened five new restaurants and modernized 25 existing ones.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources