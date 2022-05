The Russian military continues to launch missiles on the territory of Ukraine. One of the enemy cruise missiles was shot down by Ukrainian defenders in Romny district of Sumy region.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in Telegram.

"Today, May 5, our guys shot down a Russian enemy cruise missile over Romny region! Sumy region is the northern outpost of Ukraine," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Kyiv region, a destroyed helicopter of the occupiers, which stormed the airfield in Hostomel, was pulled out of the water. The cost of the Mi-35M is USD 36 million.

The border guards towed the sunken helicopter with the help of a marine guard boat. Then one more proof of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine was brought ashore.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military destroyed 2 Russian boats near the Zmiinyi island. These targets were hit with the help of the Turkish Bayraktar UAV.

Besides, along the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, an enemy command post, 3 ammunition depots, 1 fuel and lubricants depot, and several points of concentration of manpower and equipment were destroyed.