The journalist of Radio Liberty Vira Hyrych was killed as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv. This was announced by her colleague Oleksandr Demchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, yesterday Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv. One of the missiles hit a 25-storey residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result, 10 people were injured. Today, the mayor of Kyiv said that the body of one of the killed was pulled out from under the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the shelling of Kyiv during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to be Russia's desire to humiliate the UN.