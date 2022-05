As of Thursday, May 5, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault on the territory of the Azovstal plant. Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, said this during the telethon.

Thus, Arestovych said that the defenders of Ukraine knocked out the Russian invaders from the territory of the plant.

"Yesterday Russian troops entered the territory of Azovstal, but were knocked out by our defenders. Now we are summarizing the information," said the Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President.

However, Arestovych stressed that at the moment fighting continues in the area of the plant. Our military continues to deter superior enemy forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy asked UN Secretary General Guterres to help evacuate all the wounded from Azovstal.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant on May 1. On May 3 in the evening it became known that the evacuees from Azovstal arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, the commander of the Azov regiment recorded an urgent appeal about the situation in Azovstal.

On May 3, servicemen of the Azov Special Forces Regiment, who have been on the defensive in Mariupol for more than two months, reported on the assault on the Azovstal metallurgical plant by the Russian military.