The Ukrainian defense forces have switched to counteroffensive actions in the Kharkiv and Izium directions. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this in a conversation with the United States Army general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

So, Zaluzhnyi informed Milley about the movement of the main efforts of the enemy to the Luhansk direction, where fierce battles continue in the area of Popasna, Kreminna and Torske.

Zaluzhnyi also spoke about the transition of the Ukrainian defense forces to counteroffensive actions in the Kharkiv and Izium directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, 25 people were wounded.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian military in the direction of the village of Dovhenke, Kharkiv region.

Along the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the control point of the enemy army, 3 warehouses with ammunition, 1 warehouse with fuel and lubricants and several points of concentration of manpower and equipment were destroyed.