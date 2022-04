Russian Troops Concentrating Main Efforts On Breaking Through Defense Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine Near Izium

Over the past weeks, the Russian occupation forces have been regrouping their forces in the east of Ukraine and are now trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military in several directions, choosing Izium as the main one.

The corresponding statement was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"In recent weeks, the enemy has regrouped forces and means in the east and is trying to break through the defense in several directions, focusing the main efforts on Izium," Zaluzhnyi notes.

He assured that the military command is strengthening defense, primarily with anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also stressed that despite the numerical superiority of the enemy, in some directions the Ukrainian military, thanks to the acquired skill and experience, repels the attacks of the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, April 18, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the fixation of signs of the beginning of the offensive operation of the invaders in the east of Ukraine.

It concerns the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk operating areas, where Russian troops have already intensified assault operations.

And the Ministry of Defense reported that in the south, enemy troops made attempts to attack the Ukrainian military near the village of Oleksandrivka in order to reach the administrative border of Kherson region.

Despite the numerical superiority of the enemy, in the east, near Izium, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to liberate several settlements.