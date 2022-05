The Russian Federation deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium to advance further into Donbas.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, May 4.

Despite the difficulties in breaking through the Ukrainian defenses, Russia most likely intends to go beyond Izium to capture Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.

"The capture of these places will strengthen Russian military control over the northeastern Donbas and become a springboard for efforts to cut off Ukrainian forces in the region," the statement says.

The day before, British intelligence reported that as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army is now much weaker, both materially and conceptually.

The Russian Federation has deployed more than 120 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, which is 65% of the ground armed forces, British intelligence also said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, along the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, an enemy command post, 3 ammunition depots, 1 fuel and lubricants depot, and several points of concentration of manpower and equipment were destroyed.

The occupiers ordered all residents to leave Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson region until April 28.

The Armed Forces did not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviansk.