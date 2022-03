Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi appealed to politicians with a request not to split the state and take care of the development of Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I would like to appeal to politicians who, while in the rear cities, talk about “treason” and make “assessments” of the operational situation. With your irresponsible statements, for example, it seems that the enemy took something without any problems or that the surrender of the country is supposedly being prepared, you insult our soldiers," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

He noted that the defense forces are heroically resisting the enemy, who was called the second army in the world.

"We stopped the enemy in all directions. We inflicted such losses on them that they had never seen and could not imagine. All Ukrainians know about this. The world knows about it. The 24th day of our resistance to full-scale aggression is underway. Resistance that has become possible thanks to national unity, our preparation and motivation. Therefore, I appeal to you: do not humiliate our defenders with your "expert assessments." It's not you now on the first line of defense. And not your children," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

He added that everyone should mind their own business.

"We are defending Ukraine. You care about its development and do not interfere with us. I invite those who want to defend the country to join the Armed Forces. I urge you not to split the state! Glory to Ukraine!" Zaluzhnyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of Russian troops for March 18 increased by 200 people to 14,400 killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, from February 24.