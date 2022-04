Former Commander of the National Guard Mykola Balan has been appointed as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the information published by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Easter, Maliar posted a photo on her page with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief Yevhen Moisiuk, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Shaptala and Balan.

At the same time, Maliar indicated Balan as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is no information on the website of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on when Balan was appointed to this position.

According to the information on the website, Zaluzhnyi has only one deputy - Moisiuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the commander of the National Guard, Mykola Balan, resigned after the shooting of servicemen in Dnipro.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi supported the resignation of the commander of the National Guard, Mykola Balan, after the shotting of military personnel by conscript soldier Artemii Riabchuk in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree resigning Mykola Balan from the post of commander of the National Guard and appointed Yurii Lebed as interim commander. Decrees dated January 27 are published on the President's website.