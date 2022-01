President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Mykola Balan as the commander of the National Guard, and appointed deputy commander Yurii Lebed as the acting National Guard commander.

That follows from presidential decrees 34 and 35 dated January 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lebed, 54, had occupied the position of a deputy National Guard commander since June 13, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Balan has resigned over killing four military, a civilian and wounding five military by a conscript in Dnipro overnight into January 27.